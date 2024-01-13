SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
מזון יבש לחתול
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
גדלים זמינים
3.5kg
6kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
תומך בניהול משקל יעיל
מספק ירידה בטוחה במשקל ומסייע במניעת חזרה למשקל. 97% מהחתולים יורדים במשקל תוך 3 חודשים.
תמיכה בקבצנות
רמת סיבים טבעית גבוהה שומרת על חתולים מרוצים בין הארוחות. עוזר לשלוט בקבצנות אצל 82% מהחתולים במהלך ירידה במשקל
תחזוקת מסת שריר
תכולת חלבון גבוהה מסייעת לתמוך בירידה בריאה במשקל תוך שמירה על מסת שריר.
מדד S/O
-
|Ideal weight (kg)
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance
|-
|(g)
|(g)
|(g)
|2
|29
|23
|30
|2,5
|33
|27
|35
|3
|38
|30
|40
|3,5
|42
|34
|45
|4
|47
|37
|49
|4,5
|51
|40
|54
|5
|55
|43
|58
|5,5
|59
|46
|62
|6
|62
|49
|66
|6,5
|66
|52
|70
|7
|70
|55
|73
|7,5
|73
|58
|77
|8
|76
|61
|81
פרטי המוצר
Benefits: Effective weight reduction and maintenance / Begging control / Muscle mass maintenance / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is specifically formulated to help support healthy weight reduction and maintenance in overweight adult cats. When tested in a Royal Canin study, an impressive 97% (1) of cats lost weight in 3 months of eating ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management. A high level of natural fibres helps to keep cats satisfied between meals. When tested, this diet helped to control begging in 82% (2) of cats during weight loss. This formula contains a high level of protein to help support the maintenance of a healthy muscle mass during weight loss. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability (1) Flanagan J, Bissot T, Hours MA, Moreno B, Feugier A, German AJ. Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: The results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One. 2017 Sep 8;12(9):e0184199. (2) Hours MA et al. Factors affecting weight loss in client owned cats and dogs: data from an international weight loss study. Proc of 16th Annual AAVN Clinical Nutrition and Research Symposium; Denver (USA); June 8, 2016.