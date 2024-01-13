URINARY S/O MODERATE CALORIE
מזון יבש לחתול
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
גדלים זמינים
50g
400g
1.5kg
3.5kg
7kg
9kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. SENSITIVITIES
4B. Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Promotes optimal urinary ion concentration and urinary pH.
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Moderate level of fat and controlled calorie content
5C. URINE DILUTION
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
5B. MODERATE CALORIE
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
5D. LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, Royal Canin was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and may occur when there is a dietary mineral excess.
2B. SENSITIVITIES
2B. Struvite are stones made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates which tend to form in neutral to alkaline urine contrary to calcium oxalate stones which tend to form in acidic to neutral pH.
2C. SENSITIVITIES
'2C. Overweight can have a dramatic effect on a pet''s overall health.'
|Cat weight
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|-
|grams
|Cup
|grams
|Cup
|2
|36
|3/8
|29
|3/8
|2.5
|42
|4/8
|34
|3/8
|3
|48
|5/8
|39
|4/8
|3.5
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4
|59
|6/8
|47
|4/8
|4.5
|64
|6/8
|51
|5/8
|5
|69
|7/8
|55
|5/8
|5.5
|74
|7/8
|59
|6/8
|6
|79
|1
|63
|6/8
|6.5
|84
|1
|67
|6/8
|7
|88
|1
|70
|7/8
|7.5
|92
|1 + 1/8
|74
|7/8
|8
|97
|1 + 1/8
|77
|7/8
|8.5
|101
|1 + 2/8
|81
|1
|9
|105
|1 + 2/8
|84
|1
|9.5
|109
|1 + 2/8
|87
|1
|10
|113
|1 + 3/8
|91
|1 + 1/8
פרטי המוצר
Benefits: Struvite dissolution / Moderate calorie / Urine dilution / Low RSS / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie specifically formulated to help support cats with urinary sensitivities such as struvite crystals and stones. This diet is intended for cats with a tendency to overeat. This formula helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones that can form in the bladder. This diet is formulated with a moderate calorie content to help your cat maintain a healthy body weight. This diet helps to dilute your cat’s urine, making it less likely for struvite or calcium oxalate stones to form in the first place. To help lower the concentration of ions that can contribute to crystal formation, this formula contains low RSS (relative supersaturation). This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is also available as a wet food with morsels in gravy.* *Subject to product availability