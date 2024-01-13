URINARY S/O MODERATE CALORIE

מזון יבש לחתול

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus

4C. Promotes optimal urinary ion concentration and urinary pH.

4D. Moderate level of fat and controlled calorie content

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, Royal Canin was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2A. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and may occur when there is a dietary mineral excess.

2B. Struvite are stones made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates which tend to form in neutral to alkaline urine contrary to calcium oxalate stones which tend to form in acidic to neutral pH.

'2C. Overweight can have a dramatic effect on a pet''s overall health.'

Benefits:  Struvite dissolution / Moderate calorie / Urine dilution / Low RSS / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie specifically formulated to help support cats with urinary sensitivities such as struvite crystals and stones. This diet is intended for cats with a tendency to overeat. This formula helps to dissolve all types of struvite stones that can form in the bladder. This diet is formulated with a moderate calorie content to help your cat maintain a healthy body weight. This diet helps to dilute your cat’s urine, making it less likely for struvite or calcium oxalate stones to form in the first place. To help lower the concentration of ions that can contribute to crystal formation, this formula contains low RSS (relative supersaturation). This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is also available as a wet food with morsels in gravy.* *Subject to product availability

