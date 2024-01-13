קינג צ’ארלס פאפי
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לגורי כלבים מגזע קינג צ'ארלס, עד גיל 10 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
1.5kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Cavalier King Charles Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.
Cardiac tone
Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains the nutrients necessary to help support good cardiac function: adapted content of minerals, EPA & DHA, taurine, L-carnitine and antioxidants.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 5kg
|Adult weight = 7kg
|Adult weight = 8kg
|2 m
|95 g (1 cup)
|115 g (1+2/8cups)
|127 g (1+3/8 cups)
|3 m
|108 g (1+1/8 cups)
|136 g (1+3/8 cups)
|149 g (1+4/8 cups)
|4 m
|113 g (1+1/8 cups)
|144 g (1+4/8 cups)
|158 g (1+5/8 cups)
|5 m
|113 g (1+1/8 cups)
|146 g (1+4/8 cups)
|160 g (1+5/8 cups)
|6 m
|102 g (1+1/8 cups)
|144 g (1+4/8 cups)
|159 g (1+5/8 cups)
|7 m
|92 g (1 cup)
|130 g (1+3/8 cups)
|144 g (1+4/8 cups)
|8 m
|81 g (7/8 cup)
|117 g (1+2/8 cups)
|129 g (1+3/8 cups)
|9 m
|81 g (7/8 cup)
|104 g (1+1/8 cups)
|115 g (1+2/8 cups)
|10 m
|80 g ( cups)
|103 g (1+1/8 cups)
|114 g (1+1/8 cups)
|11 m
|Transition to Cavilier King Charles Adult
