קינג צ’ארלס פאפי

מזון יבש לכלב

מזון יבש לגורי כלבים מגזע קינג צ'ארלס, עד גיל 10 חודשים

גדלים זמינים

1.5kg

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Cavalier King Charles Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.

Cardiac tone

Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains the nutrients necessary to help support good cardiac function: adapted content of minerals, EPA & DHA, taurine, L-carnitine and antioxidants.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive kibble: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

פרטי המוצר

