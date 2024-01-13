דייג'סטיב קייר פאוץ
מזון רטוב לכלב
מזון רטוב לכלבים בעלי רגישות במערכת העיכול
גדלים זמינים
מהי המנה הנכונה?
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Support healthy digestion
Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.
For dogs prone to digestive sensitivity
Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity. An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.
Canine Care Nutrition programme
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.
רכיבים: בשר ותוצרים מן החי, תוצרים ממוצא צמחי, דגניים, שמנים ושומנים, מינרלים, סוכרים למיניהם, קלינופטילולייט (2.2 גר'/ק"ג).
תוספי תזונה מוספים (לק"ג): ויטמין 3 D – 190 יחב"ל, 1E (ברזל) – 5 מ"ג, 2E (יוד) – 0.3 מ"ג, 4E (נחושת) – 2.4 מ"ג, 5E (מנגן) – 47 מ"ג, 6E (אבץ) – 14 מ"ג.
ערכים תזונתיים: חלבון 8.6%, שומן 5.7%, לחות 79%, אפר גולמי 1.9%, סיבים גולמיים 1.3% אנרגיה מטבולית: 970 קק"ל/ק"ג
|משקל הכלב
|פאוצ'ים
|5 ק"ג
|4 + 1/2
|10 ק"ג
|7 + 1/2
|20 ק"ג
|12 + 1/2