דייג'סטיב קייר פאוץ

דייג'סטיב קייר פאוץ

מזון רטוב לכלב

מזון רטוב לכלבים בעלי רגישות במערכת העיכול

גדלים זמינים

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

מהי המנה הנכונה?
מצאו קמעונאי

Support healthy digestion

Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.

For dogs prone to digestive sensitivity

Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity. An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.

Canine Care Nutrition programme

Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.

פרטי המוצר

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt