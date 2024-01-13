מדיום דנטאל קייר
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לכלבים המסייע לשמירה על היגיינת הפה, במשקל 5-10 ק"ג, מגיל 10 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
10kg
Proven results
Up to 99% reduced tartar formation *Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs prone to dental sensitivities
Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residue forms a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which can accelerate the accumulation of bacteria.
Precise formula
Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialised texture that gently rubs your dog’s teeth as he chews. The formula also has chelators which bind the calcium in his mouth and help reduce tartar accumulation. Ideal for longterm use. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your dog’s overall health.
How else can you help your dog?
It’s recommended to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Use toothpaste specifically made for dogs, and a suitably sized toothbrush. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|משקל הכלב
|ביתי - רמת פעילות נמוכה
|רמת פעילות נורמלית
|רמת פעילות גבוהה
|11 ק"ג
|150 גרם (2 + 1/8 כוס מדידה)
|173 גרם (2 + 4/8 כוס מדידה)
|197 גרם (2 + 7/8 כוס מדידה)
|15 ק"ג
|189 גרם (2 + 6/8 כוס מדידה)
|219 גרם(3 + 1/8 כוס מדידה)
|248 גרם (3 + 5/8 כוס מדידה)
|20 ק"ג
|234 גרם (3 + 3/8 כוס מדידה)
|271 גרם (3 + 7/8 כוס מדידה)
|308 גרם (4 + 3/8 כוס מדידה)
|25 ק"ג
|277גרם (4 כוס מדידה)
|321 גרם (4 + 5/8 כוס מדידה)
|364 גרם (5 + 2/8 כוס מדידה)