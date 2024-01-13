מדיום לייט ווייט קייר
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לכלבים המסייע בשמירה על משקל תקין, במשקל 11-25 ק"ג, מגיל 12 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
9kg
Proven results
21 % less fat* *compared to maintenance product (Medium Adult).
For dogs prone to weight gain
A high protein content* (27 %) helps maintain muscle mass and a low fat content* (11 %) helps limit weight gain. An optimal combination of soluble and insoluble fibres helps him feel full, while Omega-3 fatty acids help support healthy joint movement. Complete, delicious and hunger-satisfying nutrition that helps keep him lean and his joints healthy.
How else can you help your dog?
Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|משקל הכלב
|רמת פעילות נורמלית
|רמת פעילות מתונה
|רמת פעילות מתונה
|11 ק"ג
|161 גרם (2 כוס מדידה)
|191 גרם (2+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|221 גרם (2+6/8 כוס מדידה)
|15 ק"ג
|203 גרם (2+4/8 כוס מדידה)
|241 גרם (3 כוס מדידה)
|279 גרם (3+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|20 ק"ג
|251 גרם (3+1/8 כוס מדידה)
|298 גרם (3+5/8 כוס מדידה)
|346 גרם (4+2/8 כוס מדידה)
|25 ק"ג
|297 גרם (3+5/8 כוס מדידה)
|353 גרם (4+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|409 גרם (5 כוס מדידה)