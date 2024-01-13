מדיום לייט ווייט קייר

מדיום לייט ווייט קייר

מזון יבש לכלב

מזון יבש לכלבים המסייע בשמירה על משקל תקין, במשקל 11-25 ק"ג, מגיל 12 חודשים

גדלים זמינים

9kg

Proven results

21 % less fat* *compared to maintenance product (Medium Adult).

For dogs prone to weight gain

A high protein content* (27 %) helps maintain muscle mass and a low fat content* (11 %) helps limit weight gain. An optimal combination of soluble and insoluble fibres helps him feel full, while Omega-3 fatty acids help support healthy joint movement. Complete, delicious and hunger-satisfying nutrition that helps keep him lean and his joints healthy.

How else can you help your dog?

Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.