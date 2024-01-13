מיני דרמה קומפורט
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לכלבים בעלי נטייה לגירודים בעור, במשקל 5-10 ק"ג, מגיל 10 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
3kg
Proven results
Healthy skin - 91 % of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs prone to skin irritation and itching
The dog’s skin responds to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
Precise formula
Nutritionally formulated with Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
How else can you help your dog?
How else can you help your dog? You can help protect your dog’s skin by keeping his bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|משקל הכלב
|רמת פעילות נורמלית
|רמת פעילות מתונה
|רמת פעילות מתונה
|1 ק"ג
|24 גרם (2/8 כוס מדידה)
|27 גרם (2/8 כוס מדידה)
|31 גרם (2/8 כוס מדידה)
|3 ק"ג
|54 גרם (4/8 כוס מדידה)
|63 גרם (5/8 כוס מדידה)
|71 גרם (5/8 כוס מדידה)
|6 ק"ג
|91 גרם (7/8 כוס מדידה)
|105 גרם (1 כוס מדידה)
|120 גרם (1+1/8 כוס מדידה)
|10 ק"ג
|133 גרם (1+2/8 כוס מדידה)
|154 גרם (1+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|175 גרם (1+5/8 כוס מדידה)