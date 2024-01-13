מיני דייג'סטיב קייר
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לכלבים בעלי רגישות במע' העיכול, במשקל 5-10 ק"ג, מגיל 10 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
3kg
Proven results
Proven results: Up to 92 % optimal stool quality* *Royal Canin internal study
Precise formula
A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), a blend of prebiotics and fibres to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.
How else can you help your dog?
How else can you help your dog? Avoid feeding your dog human food or fatty snacks. Follow the feeding recommendations provided, taking care to establish and follow a daily feeding routine. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
Digestive health
2. Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity. An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog''s overall health and wellbeing.'
|משקל הכלב
|רמת פעילות נורמלית
|רמת פעילות מתונה
|רמת פעילות מתונה
|1 ק"ג
|22 גרם (1/8 כוס מדידה)
|26 גרם (2/8 כוס מדידה)
|29 גרם (2/8 כוס מדידה)
|3 ק"ג
|51 גרם (3/8 כוס מדידה)
|59 גרם (4/8 כוס מדידה)
|67 גרם (4/8 כוס מדידה)
|6 ק"ג
|86 גרם (6/8 כוס מדידה)
|99 גרם (7/8 כוס מדידה)
|113 גרם (1 כוס מדידה)
|10 ק"ג
|125 גרם (1 כוס מדידה)
|145 גרם (1+2/8 כוס מדידה)
|165 גרם (1+3/8 כוס מדידה)