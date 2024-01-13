מיני אקסיג'נט
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לכלבים בעלי תיאבון בררני, במשקל 5-10 ק"ג, מגיל 10 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
3kg
1. PROVEN RESULTS
Proven Results : up to 99 % prefered* *Royal Canin internal study
3. PRODUCT CLAIMS
Featuring ingredients and high quality proteins specially selected for small dogs, MINI EXIGENT has an aroma irresistible to the fussiest of eaters. The size, shape, and density of MINI EXIGENT kibble has been specially designed for miniature jaws. With a pillow-shaped kibble that has a crunchy outside and a soft inside, every piece has an appetising texture your dog will love.
4. HOW ELSE CAN YOU HELP YOUR DOG?
How else can you help your dog? Feed your dog at regular times. Train your dog to eat his daily meals (and not snacks) without fussing, which is better for everyone’s wellbeing. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|משקל הכלב
|רמת פעילות נורמלית
|רמת פעילות מתונה
|1 ק"ג
|22 גרם (2/8 כוס מדידה)
|26 גרם (2/8 כוס מדידה)
|29 גרם (2/8 כוס מדידה)
|3 ק"ג
|51 גרם (4/8 כוס מדידה)
|59 גרם (4/8 כוס מדידה)
|67 גרם (5/8 כוס מדידה)
|6 ק"ג
|86 גרם (7/8 כוס מדידה)
|99 גרם (1 כוס מדידה)
|113 גרם (1+1/8 כוס מדידה)
|10 ק"ג
|126 גרם (1+2/8 כוס מדידה)
|146 גרם (1+3/8 כוס מדידה)
|166 גרם (1+5/8 כוס מדידה)