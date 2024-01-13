פומרניאן פאוץ

מזון רטוב לכלב

מזון רטוב לכלבים מגזע פומרניאן , מעל גיל 8 חודשים

גדלים זמינים

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

Bone & joint support

'Contributes to supporting the Pomeranian''s healthy bones and joints with an adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA & DHA.'

Adapted texture appetite stimulation loaf

A smooth texture to help stimulate the Pomeranian's finicky appetite.

Healthy skin & coat

Helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat with adapted levels of EPA & DHA and omega-6 fatty acids.

Digestive health

Helps support a healthy transit and optimal stool quality with high quality proteins and a balanced supply of dietary fibres.

פרטי המוצר

