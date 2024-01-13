פומרניאן פאוץ
מזון רטוב לכלב
מזון רטוב לכלבים מגזע פומרניאן , מעל גיל 8 חודשים
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Bone & joint support
'Contributes to supporting the Pomeranian''s healthy bones and joints with an adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA & DHA.'
Adapted texture appetite stimulation loaf
A smooth texture to help stimulate the Pomeranian's finicky appetite.
Healthy skin & coat
Helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat with adapted levels of EPA & DHA and omega-6 fatty acids.
Digestive health
Helps support a healthy transit and optimal stool quality with high quality proteins and a balanced supply of dietary fibres.
בשר ותוצרים מן החי, דגניים, תוצרים ממוצא צמחי,שמנים ושומנים, מינרלים, סוכרים למיניהם, רכיכות וסרטנאים,קלינופטילולייט ) 2 גר'(.
180 יחב"ל,D3 ויטמיןE1 )ברזל( – 3 מ"ג, E2 )יוד( – 0.2 מ"ג, E4 )נחושת( – 1.5 מ"ג,E5 )מנגן( – 0.9 מ"ג, E6 )אבץ( – 9 מ"ג.
חלבון 8.5% , שומן 5.5% , לחות 79% , אפר גולמי1.9% , סיבים גולמיים 1