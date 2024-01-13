פומרניאן אדולט

מזון יבש לכלב

מזון יבש לכלבים מגזע פומרניאן , מעל גיל 8 חודשים

גדלים זמינים

1.5kg

3kg

Bone & joint support

Pomeranian Adult contributes to supporting the Pomeranian's healthy bones and joints with an adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA & DHA.

Royal Canin supports the health of your dog by providing precise nutrition based on a true understanding of the dog’s specific needs and over 50 years of science and observation.

Digestive health

A balanced blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps facilitate intestinal transit and highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins contribute to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Healthy skin & coat

The glorious coat doubled by an abundant undercoat is one of the Pomeranian's extraordinary features. This exclusive formula helps support the skin's role as a barrier, helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat. Enriched with an adapted content of EPA & DHA and borage oil.

Tailor-made kibble / exclusive kibble design / dental health

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Pomeranian's small jaw. This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators to support dental health.

פרטי המוצר

