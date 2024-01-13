פומרניאן אדולט
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לכלבים מגזע פומרניאן , מעל גיל 8 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
1.5kg
3kg
Bone & joint support
Pomeranian Adult contributes to supporting the Pomeranian's healthy bones and joints with an adapted mineral content. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Royal Canin supports the health of your dog by providing precise nutrition based on a true understanding of the dog’s specific needs and over 50 years of science and observation.
Digestive health
A balanced blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps facilitate intestinal transit and highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins contribute to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Healthy skin & coat
The glorious coat doubled by an abundant undercoat is one of the Pomeranian's extraordinary features. This exclusive formula helps support the skin's role as a barrier, helps maintain skin health and nourishes the coat. Enriched with an adapted content of EPA & DHA and borage oil.
Tailor-made kibble / exclusive kibble design / dental health
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Pomeranian's small jaw. This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators to support dental health.
|Dog Weight
|Low activity
|Normal activity
|Hight activity
|1 ק"ג
|24 גר' (2/8 cup)
|28 g ( 2/8 cup)
|32 g (3/8 cup)
|2 ק"ג
|41 g (3/8 cup)
|47 g (4/8 cup)
|53 g (4/8 cup)
|3 ק"ג
|55 g (5/8 cup)
|64 g (5/8 cup)
|72 g (6/8 cup)
|3.5 ק"ג
|62 g (5/8 cup)
|71 g (6/8 cup)
|81 g (7/8 cup)