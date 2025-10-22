מיני פאפי 

מיני פאפי 

מזון יבש לכלב

מזון יבש לגורי כלבים במשקל 5-10 ק"ג, עד גיל 10 חודשים

גדלים זמינים

2 kg

4 kg

8 kg

פרטי המוצר

יתרונות

4A- Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

4D- Optimal energy content

Satisfies the high energy needs of small breed puppies over a short growth period, up to 10 months old.

מידע תזונתי