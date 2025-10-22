מיני פאפי
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון יבש לגורי כלבים במשקל 5-10 ק"ג, עד גיל 10 חודשים
2 kg
4 kg
8 kg
4A- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4D- Optimal energy content
Satisfies the high energy needs of small breed puppies over a short growth period, up to 10 months old.
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, beet pulp, maize flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize gluten, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), Yucca Schidigera juice, marigold meal.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 38 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 3.8 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 50 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 128 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 31.0%, Fat content: 20.0%, Crude ash: 8.0%, Crude fibres: 1.4%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.17%, Vitamin E: 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 4072 kcal/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 290 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 180 - Crude fibre (max) 24 - Crude ash (max) 88. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
FEEDING INSTRUCTION: (zone Eu) see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. (zone Japan) The feeding amount shown here is a standard at the start of use. Please refer to the table according to the individual differences and activity, divide the daily amount of feeding into 1 to several times. Please have fresh water ready to drink. Be careful not to get the food stuck in the dog’s throat that tends to eat quickly. <Best before date> On the back of the bag, it is displayed in the order of [Day / Month / Year (last two digits of AD)]. <Storage Method> Store in a cool, dry place free from direct sunlight. Seal tightly after opening and refer to the feeding instruction, please use as soon as possible.