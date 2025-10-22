מיני פאפי 

הוראות הזנה

FEEDING INSTRUCTION: (zone Eu) see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. (zone Japan) The feeding amount shown here is a standard at the start of use. Please refer to the table according to the individual differences and activity, divide the daily amount of feeding into 1 to several times. Please have fresh water ready to drink. Be careful not to get the food stuck in the dog’s throat that tends to eat quickly. <Best before date> On the back of the bag, it is displayed in the order of [Day / Month / Year (last two digits of AD)]. <Storage Method> Store in a cool, dry place free from direct sunlight. Seal tightly after opening and refer to the feeding instruction, please use as soon as possible.