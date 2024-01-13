גסטרו אינטסטינאל מופחת קלוריות לכלב
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים, בעלי נטייה לעלייה במשקל (מסורסים, לא פעילים) או בעודף משקל במצבים של במקרים של שלשול אקוטי או כרוני, דלקת קיבה, דלקות מעי, קוליטיס, אי ספיקת לבלב אקסוקריני (EPI), צמיחה בקטריאלית עודפת במעי הדק (SIBO), קושי בעיכול, קושי בספיגה, הזנה מחדש לאחר ניתוח (דיסורקסיה).
גדלים זמינים
2kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
5B. MODERATE CALORIE
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
5C. HIGH PALATABILITY
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Highly digestible ingredients and adapted level of electrolytes.
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. EPA+DHA and a synergistic complex of antioxidants.
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. An impaired digestive function prevents dogs from properly benefiting from nutrients contained in their food.
2B. SENSITIVITIES
2B. Vomiting, diarrhea or loose stools are the most common signs of digestive issues.
2C. SENSITIVITIES
2C. Some dogs might need a controlled calorie content to maintain a healthy body weight.
|-
|ת משקל
|תת משקל
|משקל תקין
|עודף משקל
|עודף משקל
|עודף משקל
|משקל הכלב (ק"ג)
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|2
|51
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|86
|7/8
|74
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|6
|117
|1+2/8
|101
|1
|85
|7/8
|8
|145
|1+4/8
|125
|1+2/8
|105
|1+1/8
|10
|171
|1+6/8
|148
|1+4/8
|124
|1+2/8
|15
|232
|2+3/8
|200
|2+1/8
|169
|1+6/8
|20
|288
|3
|249
|2+5/8
|209
|2+1/8
|25
|340
|3+4/8
|294
|3+1/8
|247
|2+5/8
|30
|390
|4+1/8
|337
|3+4/8
|284
|3
|35
|438
|4+5/8
|378
|4
|319
|3+3/8
|40
|484
|5
|418
|4+3/8
|352
|3+5/8
|45
|529
|5+4/8
|457
|4+6/8
|385
|4
|50
|572
|6
|494
|5+1/8
|416
|4+3/8
|55
|615
|6+3/8
|531
|5+4/8
|447
|4+5/8
|60
|656
|6+7/8
|567
|5+7/8
|477
|5
|70
|737
|7+5/8
|636
|6+5/8
|536
|5+5/8
|80
|814
|8+4/8
|703
|7+3/8
|592
|6+1/8