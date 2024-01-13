היפואלרג'ניק לכלב
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים וגורי כלבים, במצבים של סימנים דרמטולוגים או סימני מערכת העיכול הנובעים מתגובה שלילית למזון (AFR) -חוסר סבילות או אלרגיה, דרמטיטיס אטופי, שלשול כרוני, מחלות מעי דלקתיות (IBD), חוסר תפקוד של הלבלב האקסוקריני.
גדלים זמינים
2kg
7kg
14kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
5D. DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
5B. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
5C. EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A.In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs
2B. SENSITIVITIES
'2B.Chronic skin disorders significantly affect dog''s quality of life'
2C. SENSITIVITIES
2C.Dogs with food sensitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Precisely controlled combination of nutrients for digestive health
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids
|משקל הכלב (בק"ג)
|תת משקל
|תת משקל
|משקל תקין
|משקל תקין
|עודף משקל
|עודף משקל
|-
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|2
|52
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|39
|4/8
|4
|87
|1
|76
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|6
|117
|1 + 3/8
|103
|1 + 2/8
|89
|1
|8
|146
|1 + 6/8
|128
|1 + 4/8
|111
|1 + 2/8
|10
|172
|2
|152
|1 + 6/8
|131
|1 + 4/8
|15
|234
|2 + 6/8
|206
|2 + 3/8
|178
|2
|20
|290
|3 + 3/8
|255
|3
|220
|2 + 4/8
|25
|343
|4
|302
|3 + 4/8
|260
|3
|30
|393
|4 + 4/8
|346
|4
|299
|3 + 4/8
|35
|441
|5 + 1/8
|388
|4 + 4/8
|335
|4 + 7/8
|40
|487
|5 + 5/8
|429
|5
|370
|4 + 2/8
|45
|532
|6 + 1/8
|469
|5 + 3/8
|405
|4 + 6/8
|50
|576
|6 + 5/8
|507
|5 + 7/8
|438
|5 + 1/8
|55
|619
|7 + 1/8
|545
|6 + 2/8
|470
|5 + 4/8
|60
|661
|7 + 5/8
|581
|6 + 6/8
|502
|5 + 6/8
|70
|742
|8 + 5/8
|653
|7 + 4/8
|564
|6 + 4/8
|80
|820
|9 + 4/8
|721
|8 + 3/8
|623
|7 + 2/8