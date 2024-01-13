היפואלרג'ניק מופחת קלוריות לכלב

היפואלרג'ניק מופחת קלוריות לכלב

מזון יבש לכלב

די, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים, בעלי נטייה למשקל עודף במצבים של סימנים דרמטולוגים או סימני מערכת העיכול הנובעים מתגובה שלילית למזון (AFR) -חוסר סבילות או אלרגיה, דרמטיטיס אטופי, שלשול כרוני, מחלות מעי דלקתיות (IBD), חוסר תפקוד של הלבלב האקסוקריני (EPI).

גדלים זמינים

7kg

מהי המנה הנכונה?

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

מצאו קמעונאי

5D. MODERATE PHOSPHORUS

A moderate phosphorus intake to help support healthy kidney function.

5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

5B. MODERATE CALORIE

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

5C. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

BRAND TEXT VETERINARY

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2A. SENSITIVITIES

2A. In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs

2B. SENSITIVITIES

2B. Dogs with food senvitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues

2C. SENSITIVITIES

'2C. Being overweight can have a dramatic effect on a pet''s overall health.'

4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. FORMULA FEATURES

4B. Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate

4C. FORMULA FEATURES

4C. Precisely controlled combination of nutrients for digestive health

4D. FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Moderate level of fat and controlled calorie content.

פרטי המוצר

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt