היפואלרג'ניק מופחת קלוריות לכלב
מזון יבש לכלב
די, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים, בעלי נטייה למשקל עודף במצבים של סימנים דרמטולוגים או סימני מערכת העיכול הנובעים מתגובה שלילית למזון (AFR) -חוסר סבילות או אלרגיה, דרמטיטיס אטופי, שלשול כרוני, מחלות מעי דלקתיות (IBD), חוסר תפקוד של הלבלב האקסוקריני (EPI).
גדלים זמינים
7kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
5D. MODERATE PHOSPHORUS
A moderate phosphorus intake to help support healthy kidney function.
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
5B. MODERATE CALORIE
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
5C. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs
2B. SENSITIVITIES
2B. Dogs with food senvitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues
2C. SENSITIVITIES
'2C. Being overweight can have a dramatic effect on a pet''s overall health.'
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Precisely controlled combination of nutrients for digestive health
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Moderate level of fat and controlled calorie content.
|משקל הכלב (ק"ג)
|משקל תקין
|משקל תקין
|עודף משקל
|עוף משקל
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|2
|43
|4/8
|36
|3/8
|4
|72
|7/8
|61
|6/8
|6
|98
|1+1/8
|82
|7/8
|8
|121
|1+3/8
|102
|1+1/8
|10
|143
|1+5/8
|121
|1+3/8
|15
|194
|2+2/8
|163
|1+7/8
|20
|241
|2+6/8
|203
|2+3/8
|25
|285
|3+2/8
|240
|2+6/8
|30
|326
|3+6/8
|275
|3+1/8
|35
|366
|4+1/8
|308
|3+4/8
|40
|405
|4+5/8
|341
|3+7/8
|45
|442
|5
|372
|4+2/8
|50
|479
|5+4/8
|403
|4+5/8
|55
|514
|5+7/8
|433
|5
|60
|549
|6+2/8
|462
|5+2/8
|70
|616
|7
|519
|5+7/8
|80
|681
|7+6/8
|573
|6+4/8