סקין קייר לכלב בוגר מגזע קטן
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים (מעל גיל 10 חודשים), מגזע בגודל קטן (עד 10 ק"ג) במצבים של דרמטיטיס אטופי, דרמטיטיס ופיודרמה.
גדלים זמינים
4kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
DERMAL CARE
Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.
DENTAL HEALTH
Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.
SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2A. Dogs with reactive skin are prone to pruritus and hair loss
'2B. Unbalanced skin barrier function can significantly affect dog''s quality of life'
2C. Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. Nutrients’ combination targeting skin barrier strengthening
4C. Highly digestible proteins
4D. Specific kibble dimension, shape and texture to fit small dogs jaws
|משקל הכלב (ק"ג)
|תת משקל
|תת משקל
|משקל תקין
|משקל תקין
|עודף משקל
|עודף משקל
|-
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|2
|53
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|41
|4/8
|2.5
|63
|5/8
|56
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|3
|72
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|55
|5/8
|3.5
|81
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|62
|5/8
|4
|90
|1
|79
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|5
|106
|1+1/8
|93
|1
|81
|7/8
|6
|122
|1+2/8
|107
|1+1/8
|93
|1 cup
|7
|137
|1+4/8
|120
|1+2/8
|104
|1+1/8
|8
|151
|1+5/8
|133
|1+3/8
|115
|1+2/8
|9
|165
|1+6/8
|145
|1+4/8
|125
|1+3/8
|10
|179
|1+7/8
|157
|1+5/8
|136
|1+4/8