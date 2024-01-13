סקין קייר לכלב בוגר מגזע קטן

סקין קייר לכלב בוגר מגזע קטן

מזון יבש לכלב

מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים (מעל גיל 10 חודשים), מגזע בגודל קטן (עד 10 ק"ג) במצבים של דרמטיטיס אטופי, דרמטיטיס ופיודרמה.

גדלים זמינים

4kg

מהי המנה הנכונה?

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

מצאו קמעונאי

DERMAL CARE

Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.

DENTAL HEALTH

Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.

SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

BRAND TEXT VETERINARY

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2A. SENSITIVITIES

2A. Dogs with reactive skin are prone to pruritus and hair loss

2B. SENSITIVITIES

'2B. Unbalanced skin barrier function can significantly affect dog''s quality of life'

2C. SENSITIVITIES

2C. Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar

4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. FORMULA FEATURES

4B. Nutrients’ combination targeting skin barrier strengthening

Highly digestible proteins

4C. Highly digestible proteins

4D. FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Specific kibble dimension, shape and texture to fit small dogs jaws

