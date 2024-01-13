יורינרי O/S לכלב

מזון יבש לכלב

מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים, במצבים של אבנים בשלפוחית השתן מסוג סטרוויט או קלציום אוקסלט, ולכלבים המקבלים טיפול אנטיביוטי לדלקת בשלפוחית השתן הנובעת מנוכחות קריסטלי סטרוויט.

גדלים זמינים

2kg

7.5kg

13kg

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION

Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.

5B. LOW RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

5C. URINE DILUTION

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.

5D. LOW MAGNESIUM

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.

2A. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and could be induced by a dietary mineral excess.

2B. Struvite are urinary stones made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates and tend to form in neutral to alkaline urine.

2C. Calcium oxalate are urinary stones which tend to form, in the urine, with acid to neutral pH.

4A. Each Royal Canin formula is specifically designed and approved by cats and dogs scientific experts. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus

4C. Promotes sustainable urine pH levels and urinary ions concentration

4D. Enriched with antioxidants & EPA-DHA

פרטי המוצר

