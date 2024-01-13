יורינרי O/S לכלב
מזון יבש לכלב
מזון ייעודי, מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים, במצבים של אבנים בשלפוחית השתן מסוג סטרוויט או קלציום אוקסלט, ולכלבים המקבלים טיפול אנטיביוטי לדלקת בשלפוחית השתן הנובעת מנוכחות קריסטלי סטרוויט.
גדלים זמינים
2kg
7.5kg
13kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
5B. LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
5C. URINE DILUTION
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
5D. LOW MAGNESIUM
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a vet named Jean Cathary discovered he could help sick dogs heal more fully by letting nutrition be the best medicine. In this visionary act Royal Canin was born. Today, using advanced vet science & obsessive observation to identify the best nutrients possible, our 220+ individual formulas give pets the gift of magnificent, radiant health.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and could be induced by a dietary mineral excess.
2B. SENSITIVITIES
2B. Struvite are urinary stones made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates and tend to form in neutral to alkaline urine.
2C. SENSITIVITIES
2C. Calcium oxalate are urinary stones which tend to form, in the urine, with acid to neutral pH.
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each Royal Canin formula is specifically designed and approved by cats and dogs scientific experts. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Promotes sustainable urine pH levels and urinary ions concentration
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Enriched with antioxidants & EPA-DHA
|כללי האכלה ל24 שעות
|יבש בלבד
|שילוב של יבש + רטוב
|יבש בלבד
|שילוב של יבש + רטוב
|יבש בלבד
|שילוב של יבש + רטוב
|משקל הכלב (בק"ג)/מצב משקל
|תת משקל
|תת משקל
|משקל תקין
|משקל תקין
|עודף משקל
|עודף משקל
|2
|54 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד+28 גרם
|48 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד+21 גרם
|41 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד + 15 גרם
|5
|108 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד+81 גרם
|95 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד+69 גרם
|82 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד + 56 גרם
|10
|181 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד+155 גרם
|159 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד+163 גרם
|138 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד + 111 גרם
|15
|245 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד+219 גרם
|216 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד+190 גרם
|187 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד + 160 גרם
|20
|305 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד+278 גרם
|268 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד+242 גרם
|232 גרם
|פאוצ' אחד + 205 גרם