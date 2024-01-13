יורינרי O/S מופחת קלוריות לכלב
מזון יבש לכלב
מאוזן ומלא להזנת כלבים בוגרים, בעלי נטייה למשקל עודף, למצבים של אבנים בשלפוחית השתן מסוג סטרוויט או קלציום אוקסלט, ולכלבים המקבלים טיפול אנטיביוטי לדלקת בשלפוחית השתן הנובעת מנוכחות קריסטלי סטרוויט.
גדלים זמינים
1.5kg
6.5kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
5B. MODERATE CALORIE
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
5C. URINE DILUTION
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
5D. LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, Royal Canin was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2A. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and may occur when there is a dietary mineral excess.
2B. Struvite are stones made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates which tend to form in neutral to alkaline urine contrary to calcium oxalate stones which tend to form in acidic to neutral pH.
'2C. Overweight can have a dramatic effect on a pet''s overall health.'
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus
4C. Promotes optimal urinary ion concentration and urinary pH.
4D. Moderate level of fat and controlled calorie content
|משקל הכלב (ק"ג)
|משקל תקין
|משקל תקין
|עודף משקל
|עודף משקל
|-
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|מנה מומלצת בגרם
|מנה מומלצת בכוס מדידה
|2
|49
|5/8
|41
|4/8
|4
|82
|1
|69
|7/8
|6
|111
|1+3/8
|93
|1+1/8
|8
|137
|1+6/8
|116
|1+4/8
|10
|163
|2
|137
|1+6/8
|15
|220
|2+6/8
|186
|2+3/8
|20
|273
|3+4/8
|230
|2+7/8
|25
|323
|4+1/8
|272
|3+3/8
|30
|370
|4+5/8
|312
|4
|35
|416
|5+2/8
|350
|4+3/8
|40
|460
|5+6/8
|387
|4+7/8
|45
|502
|6+3/8
|423
|5+3/8
|50
|543
|6+7/8
|458
|5+6/8
|55
|584
|7+3/8
|492
|6+2/8
|60
|623
|7+7/8
|525
|6+5/8
|65
|662
|8+3/8
|557
|7
|70
|699
|8+7/8
|589
|7+3/8