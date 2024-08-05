Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Sign up now
Every pet is unique

Every pet is uniqueand so are their nutritional needs

Get the tailored product
online store product image

Try Our Royal Canin® Online Store

Shop our range of tailored nutrition to find the best fit for your pet’s size, age and breed.
For catsFor dogs

cat at veterinary office

Explore our veterinary range

Specific health needs can benefit from specific nutritional solutions. That’s why we have developed a range of products dedicated to veterinary use.   
Cat veterinary rangeDog veterinary range
Find the right product
3 minutes

Find the right product

1

Answer questions about your pet

2

Get a tailored recommendation

3

Unlock your pet’s health follow up

Get tailored food

News

Woman hugging a Labrador Retriever

Dogs and your mental health

Can dogs detect COVID-19?

playful kitten and puppy

Health now and always

The first year is vital to the healthy development of puppies and kittens. The nutrition they receive now will impact their health for the rest of their lives.
KittensPuppies
cat and dog breeds

Discover breeds

Every breed is unique, and so are their health needs. Get advice and information on the right breed for you, and the right nutrition for them.
Cat breedsDog breeds
royal canin history

Royal Canin community

Today, more than 8,000 Royal Canin associates work with the best of experts to advance animal health through nutrition worldwide.
Read more