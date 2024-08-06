Frequently Asked Questions

The best way to keep the product fresh is to store it in the original bag, inside an airtight container. Since the product is naturally preserved, the longer it is open, the more the product can oxidize. It’s not recommended to freeze the pet food as this draws out the moisture in the kibble and, upon thawing, can cause mold.

To keep wet foods fresh, place them in a covered container in the refrigerator and make sure they are used within 1 - 2 days.

Whether feeding your pet wet or dry food, it’s important to wash their dishes regularly and thoroughly rinse them with clean water, as remaining food can attract bacteria and insects.