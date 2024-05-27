Health now and always
Puppyhood - An amazing transformation
1.Senses
2.Immunity and defence
3.Healthy bones
4.Extraordinary growth
Tailored puppy nutrition
A guide to puppyhood
Preparing for a puppy
When you bring your puppy home for the first time, it's a huge change for both of you. You can make the process much easier by making a few simple preparations ahead of the big day.
- Get all the puppy essentials
- Puppy-proof your home and garden
- Find a local vet
- Choose a nutritionally complete puppy food
- Make sure everyone in the home is prepared
Collecting your puppy
The collection of a puppy for the first time, although exciting, can be nerve-wracking. By having the right tools and knowledge, you can make sure that this first experience with your new arrival is a positive one, for them and for you.
The first days in a new home
Your puppy's first few days and weeks in their new home are key in building a strong relationship with your pet. Make sure your puppy settles in, introduce them to family and friends calmly, and establish a routine to ensure as little disruption as possible for your new arrival.
Feeding your puppy
A puppy's diet plays a key role in their physical and cognitive development. The right mix of nutrients in their food will help that development and lay the foundations for a healthy life.
Puppy growth stages
Neonatal
Weaning
Puppyhood
How to socialise a puppy
Socialisation is one of the most important steps in ensuring your puppy grows into a well-balanced, confident adult. It's never too early to start gently introducing your pet to new experiences, people and animals.
Puppy training and play
Learning and play are vital to puppy development and provide them with an understanding of the rules of life. Training should start as early as possible whilst your puppy naturally has an excellent capacity for learning.
The basics of puppy grooming
Ensuring your puppy is used to being handled from a young age will make grooming easier for the rest of their life. Each dog breed has unique grooming needs and understanding that is key to maintaining your dog's healthy coat.