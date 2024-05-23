The basics of puppy grooming

Breeds with short to medium hair include Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds and Boarder Collies. These breeds should be brushed every other day due to the density of the coat, which may include both a top and undercoat.

Use a slicker brush against the direction of the coat to loosen as much dead hair and skin as possible and strip the undercoat. A bristle brush can then be used in the direction of the hair to remove this debris.

A wide-tooth comb can be used on the tail and paws to gently remove debris and tangles.