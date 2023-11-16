Join Royal Canin’s Pet Program for exclusive benefits

Sign up now

Dog Food, Tailored Nutrition & Care Articles

The more you know about your dog's health and nutrition needs, the better you’ll be able to take care of them. Explore articles, information and guides below.

The perfect start to life

Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Learn more
Golden Retriever adults running in black and white on a white background

A healthy weight starts with healthy habits

A healthy weight is key to your dog's health and wellbeing. Find out more about the four simple ways you can maintain your dog's healthy weight and keep them in good shape.

Learn more

Get to know your dog

Explore our in-depth guides to more than 300 dog breeds.
View all breeds
Dachshund puppy jumping in black and white on a white background

Thinking of getting a dog?

There are many things you need to know before getting a dog.
Learn more

Find the right food for your dog

Each formula has been created to deliver nutrition tailored to your dog’s health needs whatever their size, breed, age or lifestyle.
View all products

Tailored nutrition

Our work is based on a vast and growing scientific understanding of pet health and nutrition.
Learn more

Health advice for your dog

Advice on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Learn more

Like & share this page with your friends & family