Taking care of your dog's health

Advice, articles and information to help you take care of your dog.
    Ageing

    How should I care for my ageing dog?

    How your dog's nutrition needs change with age

    Common illnesses in older dogs

    ​Signs your dog is getting old

    Your dog's end of life care

    Digestive Health

    ​Is your dog constipated?

    What makes your dog's digestive system healthy?

    ​Your dog's diet and their digestive health

    ​How to prevent an upset stomach in your dog

    Common dog digestive problems

    How to feed your dog after surgery

    ​Spotting signs of digestive problems in your dog

    ​Does my puppy have diarrhoea?

    ​10 toxic foods you shouldn't give your dog

    General wellbeing

    ​Caring for your dog in cold weather

    Keeping your dog cool in summer

    Healthy Skin and Coat

    How your dog's diet affects their skin

    ​Why is my dog losing its hair?

    Dog dandruff and dry skin

    Let’s talk about dog skin allergies

    Let’s talk about skin conditions in dogs

    Why does my dog keep scratching?

    Healthy Weight

    Is my dog overweight?

    Why is my dog losing weight?

    How to help your dog lose weight

    The risks to your dog if they are obese

    How to maintain your dog's healthy weight

    How to help your dog gain weight

    Urinary Health

    Bladder problems in dogs

    Urinary incontinence in dogs

    Understanding your dog's urinary health and its diet

    ​How are urinary problems in dogs treated?

    Each breed's unique health needs

    Learn about the different health requirements of each breed and how to best care for them.

    Search breeds
    Find a vet

    If you have any concerns about your dog’s health, consult a vet for professional advice.
    Search near me
    Tailored nutrition

    Our work is based on a vast and growing scientific understanding of pet health and nutrition.
    Learn more
