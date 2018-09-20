Why does my dog keep scratching?

(Dog encyclopedia)

Even if CAD is one of the most common skin conditions in dogs, it's not the only one. So, if you notice redness, swelling, dandruff, or hair loss, contact your vet for a professional diagnosis and a specific treatment.





3: Food allergies and intolerances

Beef, chicken, lamb, fish, pork, rabbit, dairy, and wheat are among the foods that can cause allergies and be the reason your dog scratches. It's often a genetic condition and the reaction is triggered when your dog eats a certain amount of one or multiple ingredients, they’re allergic to (above their individual threshold of tolerance). The most effective way to find out if your pet has a food allergy is with the help of your vet, who will put them on an elimination diet for eight to twelve weeks. Food is not the only allergic pathogen that can cause your dog to have skin allergies.





4: Endocrine or autoimmune disorders

There is a risk that your dog might suffer from the failure of an endocrine organ to secrete the correct hormones needed to sustain healthy skin and coat. Different endocrine disorders are linked to different hormones (eg hypothyroiditis, Cushing syndrome…) and, while some can be cured with medication, others may require surgery. A visit to the vet is the best way to find out if a hormonal imbalance is the reason your dog can't stop scratching or shows some symmetrical hair loss on the flanks for instance.





5: Ear infections

If your dog is constantly scratching around their ears or shaking their head, this might be due to an otitis (ear infection or inflammation). Redness, swelling, discharge, and scaly skin are other symptoms of otitis and should be reported to the vet. If an unusual odour is present, it can be a sign of internal inflammation in the ear.

But ear scratching and pain or head shaking can also be linked to foreign bodies! For instance, during related season when spikelets dry out and stick into a dog’s ears (but also in the coat, nostrils, and even the paws). They can be very painful and need expert withdrawal from your vet.