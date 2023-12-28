Puppy training and play

The many reasons to train your puppy

A well-mannered dog is everyone's ideal, but it doesn't happen by accident. Teaching your dog to navigate the world around them takes consistency and creativity. Young puppies' brains are prime for learning—manners, house training and safety skills. Play and repetition work far better than fear-based training methods.

The benefits of puppy training are exercise, cognitive growth, and safety. Physical activity expends excess energy. Your puppy's cognitive skills are still developing, so play that requires reasoning teaches problem-solving and memory skills. And it's fun to watch a puppy figure out a problem! It all counts as mental stimulation, and can be as tiring for them as physical exercise.

As you play with your puppy, you're also teaching them how to play. Biting, nipping, herding and jumping can be dangerous if fragile adults or young children are present. Puppies learn this through socialisation and playtimes. Play sessions and training help your puppy learn your expectations. Commands such as sit, lie down, and wait make for a peaceful co-existence. And a reliable recall skill may save your puppy's life in the future.