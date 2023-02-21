Persian
Mitrā barība kaķiem
Pilnvērtīga barība kaķiem - īpaši pieaugušiem persiešu šķirnes kaķiem - vecākiem par 12 mēnešiem (pastēte).
Pieejamie izmēri
12 x 85g
The Persian breed officially has the longest and densest coat of all cat breeds! That's why ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf contains a special, exclusive combination of nutrients to help support the skin's "barrier" defence role in maintaining skin health and keeping long-haired coats shiny and glossy. ROYAL CANIN Persian adult loaf has been formulated with a delicate and adapted texture for optimal palatability. It also helps maintain digestive health with a variety of highly digestible proteins and a specific blend of fibres, alongside an accurately tailored level of vitamins and minerals. The Persian is a medium-sized cat, but can appear larger due to the generous coat and undercoat that envelops it. As well as feeding your Persian cat a diet of ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf, we recommend grooming and untangling your cat's fur each day. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Persian Adult Loaf is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibbles.
Gremošanas darbība
Palīdz uzturēt gremošanas veselību.
Veselīga urīnsistēma
Atbalsts veselīgai urīnsistēmai.
|Kaķa svars
|Tikai mitrā barība
|Jauktā barošana
|3 kg
|2 paciņa
|19 g + 1 paciņa
|4 kg
|2 + 1/4 paciņa
|29 g + 1 paciņa
|5 kg
|2 + 3/4 paciņa
|37 g + 1 paciņa