Savour Exigent
Sausā barība kaķiem
Pilnvērtīga un sabalansēta barība ļoti izvēlīgiem pieaugušiem kaķiem vecākiem par 1 gadu.
Pieejamie izmēri
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Some cats have fussy appetites and might refuse to eat the food you give them. However, this behaviour is not an inherent trait in cats and can therefore be rectified by selecting food that not only contains healthy nutrients, but that also appeals to your cat's particular appetite.Some cats that exhibit signs of fussiness are attracted by diversity in the food bowl. To stimulate your cat's natural preference, Savour Exigent contains two synergistic types of kibbles, each with a different formula and texture to enhance dual savour sensation in even the fussiest of cats.What's more, the specifically adapted energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Savour Exigent helps to maintain the ideal bodyweight of an adult cat like yours.Suitable for both indoor and outdoor cats, ROYAL CANIN® Savour Exigent will continue to stimulate your cat's appetite and provide it with all the nutrients it needs to remain active and healthy.
Optimālam svaram
Pielāgotā enerģētiskā vērtība palīdz saglabāt ēšanā izvēlīga kaķa ideālo svaru.
Individuālai izvēlei
Ir tikai dabiski, ka ikviens kaķis, izvēloties barību, kaut kam dod priekšroku – aromātam, garšas atšķirībai vai olbaltumvielu daudzumam. Royal Canin ir izstrādāti dažādi trīs sastāvi, kas apmierinās pat visizvēlīgākos kaķus.
Urīnceļu veselībai
Barība izstrādāta, lai palīdzētu saglabāt pieauguša kaķa urīnceļu veselību.
|Kaķa svars
|Tievs
|Normāls
|Liekais svars
|3 kg
|51 g
|43 g
|-
|4 kg
|63 g
|53 g
|42 g
|5 kg
|74 g
|62 g
|49 g
|6 kg
|-
|70 g
|56 g