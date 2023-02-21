Sensible
Sausā barība kaķiem
Pilnvērtīga un sabalansēta barība pieaugušiem kaķiem, vecākiem par 1 gadu - ar jutīgu gremošanas sistēmu.
Pieejamie izmēri
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
15kg
Some cats' digestive systems can be sensitive to certain types of food, if this is the case for your cat then a change in its diet may be required in order to settle its stomach. There are many nutrients that are likely to have a soothing effect on your cat's digestive system.Suitable for adult cats aged 1-7 years, ROYAL CANIN® Sensible 33 is specially formulated to support adult cats showing signs of sensitivity to certain food. It contains an exclusive combination of nutrients to strengthen and support optimal digestive security.ROYAL CANIN® Sensible 33 is highly palatable and contains three different kibble shapes and carefully selected flavourings to stimulate food intake and allow for easier digestion.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Sensible 33 has also been formulated to help maintain a healthy urinary system in adult cats like yours. Once your cat's digestive system begins to improve, you can continue to feed it ROYAL CANIN® Sensible 33, as it's been specifically designed to not only support your cat's digestion, but to also maintain it thereafter.
Optimālai gremošanai
Dažiem kaķiem ir tik jutīga gremošanas sistēma, ka veidojas šķidri izkārnījumi. Barība Sensible satur īpašu uzturvielu kombināciju (L.I.P.*) optimālai gremošanas sistēmas drošībai un prebiotikas zarnu mikrofloras līdzsvaram. * L.I.P. – atlasītas, īpaši viegli sagremojamas olbaltumvielas.
Lieliska garša un aromāts
Barības granulu atšķirīgā forma un rūpīgi izvēlētās aromātvielas jutīgus kaķus mudina ēst.
Koncentrēta enerģija
Kaķiem, kam nepieciešama barība ar lielāku enerģētisko vērtību.
Urīnceļu veselībai
Barība ir izstrādāta, lai palīdzētu saglabāt pieauguša kaķa urīnceļu veselību.
|Kaķa svars
|Ideāls ķermeņa stāvoklis
|Nosliece uz lieko svaru
|3 kg
|39 g (23 g + 1 paciņa)
|31 g (15 g + 1 paciņa)
|4 kg
|48 g (32 g + 1 paciņa)
|39 g (22 g + 1 paciņa)
|5 kg
|57 g (40g + 1 paciņa)
|45 g (29 g + 1 paciņa)
|6 kg
|64 g ( 49 g + 1 paciņa)
|51 g (35 g + 1 paciņa)