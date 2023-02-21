Sterilised Ageing 12+

ROYAL CANIN® Ageing Sterilised 12+ is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your sterilised, senior cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Ageing Sterilised 12+ contains a moderate level of fat to help maintain your cat's ideal body condition.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Our ‘healthy ageing complex' contains a patented composition of antioxidants, including lycopene and Omega-3 fatty acids to support the health of your cat's bodily functions throughout the ageing process.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Thanks to an adapted level of phosphorus, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing Sterilised 12+ also helps to support your senior cat's renal health by assisting in the maintenance of proper kidney function.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ is also available as wet food in either a delicious gravy or jelly. There is also an alternative dry version available for non-sterilised cats.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.