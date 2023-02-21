Sterilised Ageing 12+
Sausā barība kaķiem
Pilnvērtīga un sabalansēta barība sterilizētiem / kastrētiem novecojušiem kaķiem, vecākiem par 12 gadiem.
Pieejamie izmēri
400g
2kg
ROYAL CANIN® Ageing Sterilised 12+ is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your sterilised, senior cat in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Ageing Sterilised 12+ contains a moderate level of fat to help maintain your cat's ideal body condition.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Our ‘healthy ageing complex' contains a patented composition of antioxidants, including lycopene and Omega-3 fatty acids to support the health of your cat's bodily functions throughout the ageing process.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Thanks to an adapted level of phosphorus, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing Sterilised 12+ also helps to support your senior cat's renal health by assisting in the maintenance of proper kidney function.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Ageing 12+ is also available as wet food in either a delicious gravy or jelly. There is also an alternative dry version available for non-sterilised cats.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.
Ķermeņa masas uzturēšanai
Dažiem padzīvojušiem kaķiem līdz ar vecumu samazinās aktivitāte, tādēļ palielinās viņu ķermeņa masa. Barība Sterilised Ageing 12+ satur mērenu taukvielu daudzumu, lai kaķim būtu vieglāk saglabāt ideālu ķermeņa kondīciju.
Komplekss veselīgai novecošanai
Patentētais antioksidantu komplekss* ar likopēnu un omega-3 taukskābēm visā novecošanās laikā spēcina kaķa organisma sistēmas.* Francijas patents Nr. EP1146870.
Nieru veselībai
Barība ar pielāgotu fosfora daudzumu dzīvniekam palīdz saglabāt nieru veselību.
Urīnceļu veselībai
Barība ir izstrādāta, lai palīdzētu saglabāt pieauguša kaķa urīnceļu veselību.
|Kaķa svars
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6 kg
|Normāls
|44 g
|54 g
|63 g
|72 g
|Liekais svars
|35 g
|43 g
|50 g
|57 g
|Normāls (Jauktā barošana Royal Canin Ageing 12+)
|24 g + 1 paciņa
|34 g + 1 paciņa
|44 g + 1 paciņa
|52 g + 1 paciņa
|Liekais svars (Jauktā barošana Royal Canin Ageing 12+)
|16 g + 1 paciņa
|24 g + 1 paciņa
|31 g + 1 paciņa
|38 g + 1 paciņa