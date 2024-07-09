DETALLES DEL PRODUCTO
BENEFICIOS
Special large jaw
This specially designed cube-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture for the large jaw of the Maine Coon kitten. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Immune system support
During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. An exclusive complex of antioxidants (vitamins C and E, lutein, taurine) helps support the kitten’s natural defenses.
Digestive health
During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is not yet fully developed and continues developing gradually. Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an optimal fiber content and prebiotics work to promote a balanced intestinal flora to support healthy digestion.
Healthy long growth period
'Growth for the Maine Coon kitten is exceptionally long, laying down the framework for the breed''s unique large stature. Optimal energy and protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins (including vitamin D) and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy bone and joint development.'