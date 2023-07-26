Gastrointestinal Kitten
Comida seca para gatos
Tamaños disponibles
2kg
3.5kg
DISPONIBILIDAD
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
5B. OPTIMAL GROWTH
High energy formula for kittens with gastrointestinal sensitivities to provide adequate calories in smaller volumes and meet nutrient needs for growth.
PACKAGING TEXT
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Rehydratable kibble to encourage food intake and help transition from milk to solid food.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Kittens with digestive sensitivities may have visible gastrointestinal signs.
5C. MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.