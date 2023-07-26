CAT GI Moderate Calorie

Comida seca para gatos

Tamaños disponibles

1.5kg

DISPONIBILIDAD

Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.

FORMULA FEATURES

4D. High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

SENSITIVITIES

2C. Some cats can benefit from a controlled calorie content to maintain a healthy body weight.

5C. MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.

5B. MODERATE CALORIE

Moderate calorie content, 11.5% less than Feline Gastrointestinal dry, to help maintain ideal weight.