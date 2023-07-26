Multi Urinary + HP Feline
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
Barrera cutánea
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Proteína hidrolizada
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
Bajo RSS
Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine. RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.
Dilución urinaria
Increasing the urine volume reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals.