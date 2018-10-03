​How to recognise stress in cats

Helping to prevent or alleviate stress in cats

So what can be done to help ease a cat’s stress and anxiety? One thing is to minimise their exposure to unpleasant circumstances. Rather than boarding your cat when you travel, could you use a pet sitter so they can stay where they feel safe?

“Environmental enrichment” is a term used by veterinarians to describe ways to make your house a happier home for your cat. Cats can become bored, which can also lead to behavioural issues. By nature, cats love to hunt, so engage them games whenever you can.

Another idea for reducing feline stress is to add extra litter boxes or feeding stations. This reduces competition in a multi-cat household. Many cats enjoy vertical spaces and may appreciate a cat tree, where they can observe household activities from a safe distance. Water fountains can break the boredom while encouraging your cat to drink more.

There are other ways to help manage your cat’s stress if they are not receptive to the above suggestions. Feline pheromones (chemical substances released in the environment that affect the behaviour of an animal) are available in diffusers and sprays that help relieve stress. Many veterinary clinics use them to help calm their feline patients.

Your vet will be best placed on knowing how to treat a cat with urinary issues. Prescription medications are another possibility your veterinarian may recommend. And for those owners who are not able to give their cats oral medications, prescription diets with anti-stress nutrients are as easy to use as filling the food bowl.

Visit Your Vet

Your veterinarian is the best source of information concerning stress in your cat and will be able to advise you on how to make your trip to the clinic easier. Once the diagnosis of stress is confirmed, you can discuss the possibility of a prescription diet for this condition.