Foundation for growth: why your kitten’s diet is so important

From the outside it may look like it’s all play, napping and cuddles but your new pet is going through an intense period of growth. It’s important that your kitten’s food is up to the task of supporting their development. After all, the smallest and newest member of your household has an impressive list of nutritional requirements. Their food needs to be easy on their fragile digestive system and adapted to their tiny mouth and teeth. A diet that lacks the right nutrients in the right amounts can affect development. Kittens need protein to support the growth of their muscles and skeletons, for example. Not getting enough can cause joint and bone problems in later life. While kittens are protected by their mother’s immunity at birth, this protection fades and their food needs to contain antioxidants to help build up their own, immature, immune system, especially in the period before they are vaccinated.