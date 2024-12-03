Preparing for your kitten’s arrival
Getting ready for your kitten
Before collecting your kitten, there's lots to do to ensure you're ready for their arrival. As well as buying the right equipment, you'll need to prepare your home and family too. Key things to consider are:
- Kitten-proofing your home and garden
- Buying the right kitten kit, such as a carry case, litter tray and toys
- Choosing appropriate kitten food
- Preparing your family, pets and visitors for your new addition
- Finding a vet
How to kitten-proof your house
1.Toxic houseplants
2.Toilets and bins
3.Dangerous substances
4.Hiding places
5.Electrical cables and sockets
6.Poisonous foods
7.Small objects
How to kitten-proof your garden
1.Fencing and gates
2.Toxic garden plants
3.Hazards
4.Ponds and water features
5.Tools and small objects
6.Dangerous substances
Things you'll need for your kitten
The best kitten food to begin with
Your kitten’s digestive system will be very sensitive, so changing their diet suddenly could give them an upset stomach and may even make them skeptical of their food. At first, it’s best to give them the same diet their previous caretaker gave them.
Choosing the right food for your kitten is crucial as it’s essential for their health and development. As they grow, they need a precise balance of nutrients at each stage, including protein, vitamins, and minerals.
How to switch to new kitten food
A few days after your kitten's arrival, you will be able to gradually introduce them to new food. When switching to a new kitten food, make sure you take it slowly over a week-long period.
Kitten feeding and nutrition
Preparing your family and pets for your kitten
How to find a vet
Your vet will be an important part of your kitten’s life and will help them grow into a healthy adult. So it’s important to find one you can trust before you collect your kitten as they’ll need a check-up soon after they arrive.
What should you consider?
Asking friends and family for recommendations is one of the best ways to find a good veterinarian. There are also other important aspects to consider, such as:
- Location – can you get there quickly? Is there parking nearby?
- Premises – is it clean, do the staff make you feel welcome?
- Services – do they offer emergency, evening, and weekend services?
Meet your veterinarian first
Some veterinary clinics today are designed specifically for cats and offer special appointment times or waiting areas. It’s worth asking if this is available or if the veterinarian has a special interest in cats. It’s also a good idea to meet the veterinarian before you decide to make sure you feel comfortable with them.
Once you’ve chosen your veterinarian, make sure you put their emergency number where you and your family can easily find it.
Welcoming your kitten
The first days together with your pet are a chance to create a healthy foundation for their future.
Find a vet
It's important to have identified a local vet before collecting your kitten. Find a vet near you.