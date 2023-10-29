Kitten routine Neutering to adulthood.

After they’re neutered, your kitten will need the right balance of care and space. It’s a delicate and complex healing time during which their little body needs to readjust. Here are 7 ways you can help them in their healing process.

1. Don’t worry and follow your vet’s advice

After the procedure your kitten may be a little drowsy for a few hours. There’s no need to panic as this is a normal side effect from the anaesthetic and cats usually recover quickly after this operation. Follow your vet’s advice and your kitten should be back on their paws within a few days.

2. Give them quiet time to heal

Prepare their space and once back home, keep your kitten calm for a day or two so their internal wounds can heal. Make sure they have access to clean fresh water as the surgery can make them dehydrated.

3. Keep an eye on the scale

Within 48 hours of sterilisation, your kitten’s metabolism slows down so they need less energy, but their appetite will grow. Not a good combination! Keep an eye on their weight and feed them according to the portions marked on their packaging, as it’s the best way to reduce the risks of overweight and obesity, which can lead to diseases with long-term impact on their health.

4. Nourish their new nutritional needs

You got it – healthy weight is crucial for your kitten’s life, so to help them achieve that goal, it’s important to feed them a diet designed specifically for their situation. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Sterilised formula contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain without compromising on protein, calcium and phosphorus for their healthy growth.

5. Extend their playground

Because kittens are hungrier after the surgery, it’s a great time to introduce food puzzles into their routine. Put the kibble inside the puzzle and let your kitten work out how to get the food out. It will keep them more active, while reducing their stress and boredom — it’s a win-win for your kitten’s health.

6. Mix it up with a wet and dry diet

Introducing your kitten to a wet and dry mixed feeding diet is a great way to boost the benefits they get from their food. Wet food helps support good hydration and the health of their urinary tract while chewing kibble can contribute to good oral hygiene.

7. Keep the vet in the loop

Observe your kitten closely. If they get too quiet or listless, lick or scratch excessively at the surgical wounds, or if you can see redness, swelling or discharge, check with the vet straight away. As a rule, don’t forget to schedule regular pet check-ups with your vet, as they’re indispensable to your kitten’s wellbeing.

