Preventative veterinary care for your cat

Preventative veterinary care is everything you and your vet do to optimise your cat’s health and vitality throughout all of your cat’s life stages. Healthy cats are happy cats after all.

Like so many cat lovers, you may wonder what you can do to contribute to your cat’s best life. An annual cat health checkup is one of those things. It helps your pet’s veterinarian detect diseases or conditions you may not have noticed, enabling early treatment.

Getting your kitten (and you) ready for their first vet visit

Follow our tips on how to help make your kitten’s first vet appointment a positive experience, from how to prepare and what to expect.

How often should your cat go to the vet?

Studies show cat owners are less likely to take their pets to the vet for annual health checks than dog owners. Even if cats tend to live longer than their canine friends, a yearly check-up can help your veterinarian identify any issues, pick up the first signs of disease early and reduce the impact of those diseases over the long term. And that's a win for both your pet and you. Vet visits are always important, but even more so for senior cats.

What happens during your cat’s annual health check?

Your veterinarian will ask questions about your cat’s lifestyle and environment. The answers provide clues that can impact your cat’s health.

Your cat’s survival instinct makes them hide pain and discomfort. Feline health changes can develop gradually. Even if we monitor our cat's health carefully, untrained eyes may not notice those changes—but the annual wellness exam will.

Preventive veterinary care involves you, your cat, and your veterinarian working together to improve and maintain your cat’s optimum health and quality of life.

