All you need to know about the breed



Three words best describe the Australian Shepherd: Extremely high energy. The breed is a delight, in appearance and in disposition. If your home has wide open fields or a large yard, you will have the pleasure of watching this breed blossom from puppyhood into a wonderful, carefree dog.

Know too that soon enough, the natural instincts of your Australian Shepherd will kick in. That means a need to herd, and if you don’t own sheep, it will be children, other pets, even you. Your Aussie means no harm: It’s merely his way of keeping everyone organised and carrying out their genetically ingrained duties. This is a taskmaster of a dog, most content when at work.

That said, make sure that exercise for your Australian Shepherd is daily and almost constant, whether he resides in the suburbs or the country. The breed is a superb family pet, a medium-sized dog with a bright face and tireless energy level. An equally active owner is best - marathoners welcome! Because of their deep roots in herding and ranch work, the Australian Shepherd is a staple in the American sport of rodeo. They excel at agility or obedience trials as well. Training for the Australian Shepherd is a cinch but strong discipline is key. Their incredible smarts are an asset on the job but they can be wiley if they want to. With an affinity for their owners, teaching your Australian Shepherd should be an enjoyable task in the end.