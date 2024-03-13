Sporting Life Energy 4800
Torrfoder till hundar
Helfoder för hund - Anpassat för vuxna hundar med mycket långa perioder av oavbruten aktivitet
Tillgängliga storlekar
13kg
Högt energiinnehåll
Contains a high level of fatty acids (30 %) to provide a large amount of energy that can be used gradually over the endurance period to maximise performance in sporting and working dogs with very long periods of sustained activity.
Stöd vid hög aktivitet
Formulated exclusively for performance in sporting and working dogs with a dedicated combination of nutrients to help support healthy joints and a healthy digestive system. Enriched with a tailor-made blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals produced during sustained activity.
Muskelmassa
Activity increases the need for oxygen delivery to muscles and protein turnover. With a protein content of 32 %, Sporting Life Energy 4800 contributes to maintaining muscle mass and blood capacity to help deliver oxygen to muscles.
|Hundens vikt
|Endast torrfoder
|5 kg
|146 - 194 g
|10 kg
|245 - 327 g
|15 kg
|332 - 443 g
|20 kg
|412 - 550 g
|30 kg
|559 - 745 g
|40 kg
|693 - 924 g
|50 kg
|880 - 1174 g
PRODUKTDETALJER
Helfoder för vuxna hundar med mycket långa perioder av oavbruten aktivitet. Fodret har ett högt fettinnehåll vilket tillför en stor mängd energi som kan användas successivt under mycket långa perioder av hårt arbete för att maximera prestationen. Speciellt utvecklad för att bidra till arbetande hundars prestationsförmåga. Ett högt proteininnehåll stödjer syretillförseln till musklerna och bidrar till att muskelmassan kan bibehållas.