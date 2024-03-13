GI Low Fat Liquid

Våtfoder till hund

Dietiskt helfoder för vuxna hundar.

Tillgängliga storlekar

3 x 200ml

Denna produkt är ett veterinärfoder. Fråga din veterinär om detta är rätt produkt för ditt djur,.

Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size

Low fat

Formulated with low fat levels to help support dogs requiring fat restriction

