GI Low Fat Liquid
Våtfoder till hund
Dietiskt helfoder för vuxna hundar.
Tillgängliga storlekar
3 x 200ml
TILLGÄNGLIGHET
Denna produkt är ett veterinärfoder. Fråga din veterinär om detta är rätt produkt för ditt djur,.
Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size
Low fat
Formulated with low fat levels to help support dogs requiring fat restriction
SAMMANSÄTTNING: mjölk och mejeriprodukter, spannmål, oljor och fetter, vegetabiliskt proteinextrakt, mineraler, vegetabiliska biprodukter. Mycket lättsmälta ingredienser: låglaktosmjölk (30%), maltodextrin (11,6%), kaseinat (5,6%), proteinkoncentrat av soja (1,1%).
TILLSATSER (per kg): Näringstillsatser: Vitamin A: 3700IE, Vitamin D3: 224IE, Järn (3b103): 29mg, Jod (3b202): 0,6mg, Koppar (3b405, 3b406): 2,6mg, Mangan (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1,7mg, Zink (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 42mg, Selen (3b801, 3b811): 0,1mg.
GENOMSNITTLIGT ANALYSVÄRDE (per 100 ml): Protein: 9,0g - Fettinnehåll: 2,0g - Råaska: 1,2g - Växttråd: 0,0g - Vattenhalt: 84,2g - Omsättbar energi: 105kcal.
|Current body weight of dog (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|Current body weight of dog (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|115
|18
|590
|3
|155
|20
|640
|4
|190
|25
|755
|5
|225
|30
|865
|6
|260
|35
|975
|7
|290
|40
|1075
|8
|320
|45
|1175
|9
|350
|50
|1270
|10
|380
|55
|1365
|12
|435
|60
|1460
|14
|490
|70
|1635
|16
|540
|80
|1810