สัดส่วนอาหารที่เหมาะสมมีปริมาณน้อยกว่าที่คุณคิด

A healthy weight begins at the start of your kitten’s life, with the right balance of nutrition and activity.

Kittens will double in weight within the early weeks of life and therefore require more calories and energy to fuel such rapid growth. It’s essential to give your kitten specially formulated food for their nutritional needs up until about age 1. Since kittens and cats are natural grazers, you can serve the recommended portion of food in small meals throughout the day or leave out the full portion to allow your kitten to self-regulate.

In both cases, we recommend using a digital food scale to weigh your kitten’s food portion and divide it up accordingly. Finally, having access to fresh water and a quiet space to eat are the other crucial mealtime components for your kitten!