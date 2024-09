คาวาเลีย คิงชาร์ล สแปเนียล

After 8 years old, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels start facing the first signs of ageing. A formula enriched with antioxidants will help maintain their vitality and an adapted phosphorus content will support their renal system. Ageing is also accompanied by the modification of digestive capacities and particular nutritional requirements, so food for older Cavalier King Charles should have the following characteristics:

Higher vitamin C and E content. These nutrients have antioxidant properties, helping to protect the body’s cells against the harmful effects of the oxidative stress linked to ageing

An adjusted content of minerals, EPA-DHA, taurine, L-carnitine, and antioxidants to help support good cardiac function

High-quality protein. Contrary to a widely held misconception, lowering the protein content in food brings little benefit in limiting kidney failure because older dogs are less efficient at using dietary protein than younger dogs. Reducing the phosphorus content is a good way of slowing down the gradual deterioration of kidney function

A higher proportion of the trace elements iron, zinc and manganese to maintain good condition of the skin and coat.

A higher quantity of polyunsaturated fatty acids, like borage oil and fish oil, to help maintain the quality of the coat. Dogs normally produce these fatty acids, but ageing can affect this physiological process.