5 questions with Prof. German



Are you a more of a dog or a cat person?

I am a fan of all equally, but I have tended to own cats. My first cat when I young was a Siamese named Suki who lived to be 20. There were a couple of kittens, Cleo and Sinbad. Then Floyd, a deaf, all-white cat with two different coloured eyes. I have probably owned upwards of 15 or 20 cats in my life. As a vet, you tend to adopt strays and I am no exception to this rule. Clarence was one of the inspirations for starting the weight clinic in Liverpool. I had 3 cats and we never paid attention to who was eating what -- some cats are bingers, some graze...but it became apparent that Clarence was eating more than his fair share.

What are the main errors we commit with puppies and kittens?

1. Worrying that we are not feeding them enough and that they are not growing. Instead, most of the problems we see with nutrition and development are due to owners feeding them too much.

2. Believing that an adult diet (or a home prepared diet) is perfectly fine for growing puppies and kittens. Instead, feeding our pets a diet designed for their life stage is most critical.

Is there something you would like to never hear again from pet owners?!

“What’s the harm with giving them the odd treat?” If it really was an odd treat, it would be okay. But they are usually successive treats. And people don’t adjust for the fact that something that seems small for a human, like a little piece of something, if you scale it up, it is a massive ‘treat’ for an animal. And they add up quickly.

Weirdest word of your everyday work life?

Contrafreeloader. Love this word. Dogs are contrafreeloaders – given the choice, they would prefer to work for food rather than have it given for free - the opposite of a freeloader! It has been proven in experiments -- If you give them a bowl of food or a puzzle they have to solve in order to eat, they value the work-for-reward. Cats much less so than dogs.

If you were a dog or a cat, which breed would you be?

I think I would want to be a miniature Schnauzer... they have lots of style. They have got the facial hair, lots of good grooming details. And if I was, I wouldn’t mind be called Eric. Not sure why, but I think Eric is a good name for a dog.