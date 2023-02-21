MOBILITY SUPPORT pour chiens
Aliment sec pour chiens
Complete feed for adult dogs
Tailles disponibles
Quelle est la portion adéquate ?
2kg
7kg
12kg
DISPONIBILITÉ
Ce produit est une formule vétérinaire. Demandez à votre vétérinaire si ce produit est adapté à votre animal.
JOINT COMPLEX
New Zealand Green Lipped mussel extract to help maintain healthy joints.
OMEGA 3
Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids to help maintain healthy joints.
MODERATE CALORIE
Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to support joint health by maintaining an ideal body weight.
COMPOSITION : Rice, maize flour, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, wheat gluten*, soya oil, New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM) (0.30%), glucosamine from fermentation (0.10%), marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.001%).
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1025 IU, Iron (3b103): 41 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.1 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 53 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 138 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 25.0%, Fat content: 11.9%, Crude ash: 5.6%, Crude fibres: 3.0%, Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.93%. Metabolisable energy: 3641 kcal/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 230 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 99 - Crude fibre (max) 40 - Crude ash (max) 62. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.