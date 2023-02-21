MOBILITY SUPPORT pour chiens

Aliment sec pour chiens

Complete feed for adult dogs

Tailles disponibles

2kg

7kg

12kg

Ce produit est une formule vétérinaire. Demandez à votre vétérinaire si ce produit est adapté à votre animal.

JOINT COMPLEX

New Zealand Green Lipped mussel extract to help maintain healthy joints.

OMEGA 3

Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids to help maintain healthy joints.

MODERATE CALORIE

Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to support joint health by maintaining an ideal body weight.

DÉTAILS DU PRODUIT

