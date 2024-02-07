Appetite Control Care Thin Slices in Gravy

Appetite management program

1) Try ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care dry food as the perfect complement to this wet food. 2) Reward her with kibbles taken from her meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. 3) Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 4) If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.