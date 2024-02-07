Appetite Control Care Thin Slices in Gravy
Alimento húmedo para gatos
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats - Formulated to help control begging behavior.
Tamaños disponibles
1 x 3oz
Proven results
83% of owners would recommend the ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care formulas.
Hunger regulation: naturally reducing the feeling of hunger
Some cats' appetites are difficult to satisfy. ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care thin slices in gravy helps reduce the feeling of hunger with a specific formulation to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food between meals.
Weight management: helps limit the risk of excess weight gain
Cats that beg have a tendency to gain weight. This formula is crafted with moderate fat and precise energy content to help your cat stay fit. Contains L-carnitine, which can help with fat metabolism.
Appetite management program
1) Try ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care dry food as the perfect complement to this wet food. 2) Reward her with kibbles taken from her meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. 3) Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 4) If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.
Suitable for spayed and neutered cats
Suitable for spayed and neutered cats.
Highly digestible protein
Highly digestible protein for optimal digestive health.