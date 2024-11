Generally, the side effects of vaccines in dogs tend to be similar whether they receive the rabies, distemper, leptospirosis, bordetella or lyme vaccine or any of the other core or non-core vaccines.

Localised swelling and soreness: Mild swelling, redness, or soreness at the injection site is a relatively common reaction and usually resolves on its own.

Mild fever: Some dogs may develop a mild fever shortly after vaccination. This is the body's natural response to the vaccine and is usually self-limiting.

Agitation or behavioural changes: Some dogs may exhibit behavioural changes, such as increased restlessness or agitation after vaccination. Some dogs may start shaking after receiving a vaccine. These symptoms are usually mild and transient.

Some dogs may experience temporary joint pain or stiffness after certain vaccinations, especially those containing modified live viruses. This usually resolves on its own and doesn't cause any long-term issues. Allergic reactions: In rare cases, dogs can have allergic reactions to certain vaccine components. Signs of an allergic reaction may include facial swelling, hives and difficulty breathing. Some dogs also have vomiting or diarrhoea after receiving a vaccine. Allergic reactions can be serious and require immediate veterinary attention.

Although side effects can occur, it’s important to note that the vast majority of dogs experience no adverse reactions to vaccinations.