Chihuahua Cachorro

Sólo para EEUU, Cánada y México

<p class="MsoNormal"><span lang="EN-US"><font color="#1f497d">BREED</font> HEALTH NUTRITION CHIHUAHUA PUPPY is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).<o:p></o:p>