Cat Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ + Bladder Comfort
Este producto es un fórmula veterinaria exclusiva. Consulta a tu veterinario para comprobar si se trata del producto adecuado para tu mascota.
5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve struvite stones (feline lower urinary tract disease).
5B. HYDRATION SUPPORT
This diet encourages cats' natural drinking behaviour, promoting urine dilution thus limiting urine saturation.
5D. BLADDER COMFORT
This diet contains a combination of nutrients to address the leading risk factors of feline lower urinary tract disease including feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC).
SENSITIVITIES
2D. Struvite stones are made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates.
S/O INDEX
|PESO DEL GATO (kg)
|DELGADO
|DELGADO
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|SOBREPESO
|SOBREPESO
|Gramos
|Vasos
|Gramos
|Vasos
|Gramos
|Vasos
|1,5
|33
|3/8
|28
|2/8
|22
|2/8
|2
|41
|3/8
|34
|3/8
|27
|2/8
|2,5
|48
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|3
|55
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|3,5
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4
|67
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|4,5
|73
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|5
|79
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|5,5
|84
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|6
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|6,5
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|7
|100
|1
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|7,5
|105
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|8
|110
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|73
|6/8
|8,5
|115
|1+2/8
|96
|1
|77
|6/8
|9
|120
|1+2/8
|100
|1
|80
|7/8
|9,5
|124
|1+2/8
|104
|1+1/8
|83
|7/8
|10
|129
|1+3/8
|108
|1+1/8
|86
|7/8